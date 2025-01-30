Using Biblical Prophecies to Destroy the World - Simon Roche Part 3 of 4

Part 3 of 4. Simon Roche, the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa, has a playlist of videos with me at https://old.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/ . Part 1 is at https://old.bitchute.com/video/VA8KnTIDX30q/ and Part 2 is at https://old.bitchute.com/video/F2bBOGQ9xryO/ .





The conversation revolves around a discussion on biblical prophecies and their implications for global events. Simon Roche, a spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa, discusses the significance of the year 2025, which is believed to mark the end of the current epoch of war and the beginning of a 214.28-year period of peace. He references the Book of Ecclesiastes, which outlines 28 epochs of God, with the current epoch starting in 1812. Roche also mentions the strategic importance of Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal in the context of World War III. The discussion touches on the connection between Freemasonry and Judaism and the prophecies of Nicolaas von Rensburg.





Outline





Introduction to Simon Roche and Biblical Prophecies

Brian Ruhe introduces Simon Roche for part three of a series on using biblical prophecies to destroy the world. Simon emphasizes the importance of the subject and the inevitable disagreements it will provoke. Simon shares a personal anecdote about haughtiness and dismissiveness, relating it to the contentious nature of the discussion.





Discussion on Biblical Prophecies and End Times

Simon explains the concept of Parasha Micket and its significance in Jewish tradition, linking it to the end times.

Simon discusses the 28 epochs of God as described in Ecclesiastes and the current epoch of war.

Simon mentions the red heifer and the urgency surrounding its slaughter.

Simon explains the belief in a seven-month cleanup period following World War III and the significance of the year 2025.





Connection to Chinese Prophecies and World Events

Simon discusses the connection between Chinese religion and Jewish tradition, mentioning the significance of the Chinese New Year.

Simon explains the prophecy that China will invade Taiwan in the year of the wood snake, linking it to the final holocaust.

Simon relates this to Trump's plans for Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal, suggesting they are part of a larger strategic plan.

Simon emphasizes the importance of understanding these prophecies and their implications for global events.





Conclusion and Future Plans

Simon acknowledges the controversial nature of the discussion and the importance of understanding the prophecies.

Brian asks about the prophecies of Nicholas von Rensburg and World War III.

Simon suggests a follow-up video to continue the discussion. Brian agrees to the follow-up and thanks Simon Roche for the insightful discussion.





