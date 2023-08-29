Get Biblical Understanding #192 - Life in Christ





2 TIMOTHY 1:1 Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God, according to the promise of life which is in Christ Jesus,





2 TIMOTHY 1:9 God; Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,





2 TIMOTHY 2:11 It is a faithful saying: For if we be dead with him, we shall also live with him:





2 TIMOTHY 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith





HEBREWS 12:1 Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us,





2 PETER 1:2-4 Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God, and of Jesus our Lord, According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue: Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption[moral decay] that is in the world through lust.





1 JOHN 3:16 Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.





1 JOHN 4:9 In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.





1 JOHN 5:11-12 And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.





