Jeffrey E. Paul: U.S. Stands on Cusp of Fascistic Autocracy

Jeffrey E. Paul discusses the deep history, roots, and trajectory of how it came to be that the United States is now on the verge of becoming a "fascistic autocracy" and one-party state. The origins emanate from 19th century Germany and its autocratic collectivist mindset which permeated American academia and government in the late 1800s. These German authoritarian ideologues were the same who later went on to mentor Hitler and the Nazi regime. The clock is fast running out on the American experiment.





Websites

Winning America's Second Civil War https://www.encounterbooks.com/books/winning-second-civil-war





About Jeffrey E. Paul

JEFFREY E. PAUL is a research professor in the Social Philosophy Center of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University. He was previously a research professor at the Center for the Philosophy of Freedom at the University of Arizona. Paul is professor emeritus at Bowling Green State University, where he played a pivotal role in the original founding of the Social Philosophy and Policy Center and was its Associate Director. He is also an executive editor of the journal Social Philosophy and Policy, published by Cambridge University Press, which has the largest circulation of any philosophy journal in the United States, Great Britain, or Canada. Paul has been a visiting scholar at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University. He has published many essays in major philosophy journals and edited many philosophical collections, including Reading Nozick and Labor Law and the Employment Market.





