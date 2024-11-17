India 'successful testing' of its 1st indigenous long-range hypersonic missile

India announced the "successful testing" of its first indigenous long-range hypersonic missile. The country's Ministry of Defense reported that its range exceeds 1,500 km.

Adding: ☢️Ukraine has shut down seven of its nine operating nuclear reactors after a massive overnight attack by Russian missiles and drones, Bloomberg reports, citing the IAEA.IAEA staff working at plants in Ukraine said that only two of the nine reactors were generating electricity at full capacity on Sunday.



According to a statement from the UN nuclear watchdog, power generation at other units was reduced to 40-90% of capacity, the newspaper writes.



"The country's energy infrastructure is extremely vulnerable, which directly impacts nuclear safety," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.



He added that inspectors are assessing the full extent of the damage.

Adding:

Turkey refused to allow the Israeli president's plane to enter its airspace, forcing Isaac Herzog to cancel his visit to the climate summit in Baku, Turkish media reported, citing diplomatic sources.