Aerial reconnaissance revealed up to 10 AFU enemy personnel attempting to storm our positions
157 views • 08/20/2023

Direction Orekhov.Zaporozhye. 18:30 20.08.2023


Aerial reconnaissance revealed up to 10 enemy personnel attempting to storm our positions.


We immediately covered them with AGS-17.


Part of the vushniks were eliminated, the rest are 300.


With such visual waves of suicide bombers, the Vushnik command sends them to slaughter

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
