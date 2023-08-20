Aerial reconnaissance revealed up to 10 AFU enemy personnel attempting to storm our positions

157 views • 08/20/2023

With such visual waves of suicide bombers, the Vushnik command sends them to slaughter

Part of the vushniks were eliminated, the rest are 300.

Aerial reconnaissance revealed up to 10 enemy personnel attempting to storm our positions.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.