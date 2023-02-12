P.3 My curry tree has great health promoting benefits, as well as lifting food that is sub-par MVI_9846

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our friends for decades, Kim and Rita, about 3 years back gave us a small curry tree, Murraya Koenigii, and despite the reticulation failing over a year ago, and having to struggle with the occasional bucket of water in the blistering heat and dryness of a Perth summer, it is soldiering on, and even flowering for the first time. An important shrub to have for survival and prepping purposes, if you can spare the room. Evidence exists that strongly suggests the curry plant leaf has beneficial anti-oxidant, heart, neurological, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacteriological, blood sugar, anti-cancer, and pain-relieving effects.
Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, do your own research, make your own informed decisions.