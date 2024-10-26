© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Games Workshop Just REJECTED Woke Agenda With This INSANE Move!
Space Marine 2 is finally out, and the game is an instant success. This phenomenon is what we all, or rather most of us, expected. Unlike most modern games, Space Marine 2 has taken us back to the basics of gaming. Fans are impressed with the game, including Henry Cavill, who commented on it. The game has record-breaking sales, die-hard fans cheering, and game journalists… Well, let’s just say they’re not thrilled. To them, the game has caused more chaos than a tyranid invasion. Why?