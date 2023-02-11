READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 99

1 The LORD reigns; Let the peoples tremble! He dwells between the cherubim; Let the earth be moved!

2 The LORD is great in Zion, And He is high above all the peoples.

3 Let them praise Your great and awesome name-- He is holy.

4 The King's strength also loves justice; You have established equity; You have executed justice and righteousness in Jacob.

5 Exalt the LORD our God, And worship at His footstool-- He is holy.

6 Moses and Aaron were among His priests, And Samuel was among those who called upon His name; They called upon the LORD, and He answered them.

7 He spoke to them in the cloudy pillar; They kept His testimonies and the ordinance He gave them.

8 You answered them, O LORD our God; You were to them God-Who-Forgives, Though You took vengeance on their deeds.

9 Exalt the LORD our God, And worship at His holy hill; For the LORD our God is holy.

(Ps. 99:1-9

NKJ)