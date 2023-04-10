© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 31 with David Hawkins - Monday
April 10th, 2023
David's tweet.... “We test BBC signals to GPT Gates for Tesla's Taiwan targets in patentee Gigawar Games! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth tests Trudeau ChildBase program for US6226615B1, US20200257317A1, EP3095113A1, CA2187704C, WO2013055564A1, US8844813B2, CN112334579A & US9498694B2 games with WO1991006051A.”
Twitter Profile: “Tests BBC signals to GPT Gates for Tesla's Taiwan targets in the patentee Gigawar Games with Trudeau's AI ChildBase and Family Maintenance Enforcement Program.”
US2997470A - Lysergic acid amides - Google Patents mentions "hallucinations" a problem being recognized with GPT - https://patents.google.com/patent/US2997470A/en
https://assets.bwbx.io/images/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/ixI5eEUSAOW0/v0/-1x-1.png
https://www.newkidscar.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/teslas-887x726.jpg
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ivc4sNLxZrc/maxresdefault.jpg
