Episode 31: BBC GPT Tesla in Taiwan Gigawars
A Warrior Calls
2347 followers
164 views • 04/10/2023

Episode 31 with David Hawkins - Monday April 10th, 2023

David's tweet.... “We test BBC signals to GPT Gates for Tesla's Taiwan targets in patentee Gigawar Games! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth tests Trudeau ChildBase program for US6226615B1, US20200257317A1, EP3095113A1, CA2187704C, WO2013055564A1, US8844813B2, CN112334579A & US9498694B2 games with WO1991006051A.”


**KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT:

- Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected]

- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI

- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi


Twitter Profile: “Tests BBC signals to GPT Gates for Tesla's Taiwan targets in the patentee Gigawar Games with Trudeau's AI ChildBase and Family Maintenance Enforcement Program.”


David Hawkins' info:

Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)

Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins


Relevant links & photos:


US2997470A - Lysergic acid amides - Google Patents  mentions "hallucinations" a problem being recognized with GPT - https://patents.google.com/patent/US2997470A/en


https://assets.bwbx.io/images/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/ixI5eEUSAOW0/v0/-1x-1.png

https://www.newkidscar.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/teslas-887x726.jpg


https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ivc4sNLxZrc/maxresdefault.jpg



Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."


Keywords
vaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwoteslajusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstaiwantrespasscentral banksdavid hawkinsa warrior callscourt filingsgigawars
