⚡️Ammo depot in al-Qaim, Iraq cooking off as a result of US airstrikes.

Confirmed casualties so far are 10 martyrs in Syria and 3 in Iraq

Director of Operations of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff:

It is likely that a number of groups have moved their defenses in recent days.

We are confident that the targeted sites were important in deteriorating the capabilities of these groups.

What we know about the U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria:

- The first strikes started in Eastern Syria around 23:30 local time. These initial strikes were likely carried out by the Royal Jordan Air Force, which took part in the attacks in coordination with the U.S. per WSJ.

- U.S. strikes in Syria and Iraq started at approximately 00:00 local time (4pm EST) and lasted for about 30 minutes.

- B-1 bombers that took off directly from the U.S. participated in the bombings alongside U.S. fighter jets.

- They struck 3 facilities in Iraq and 4 in Syria, using 125 precision munitions to strike 85 specified targets within those 7 facilities.

- The U.S. informed the Iraqi government before the strikes took place.

- Most of the targets had already been completely evacuated, leading to a preliminary toll of 13 deaths and mostly material damage to the facilities.







