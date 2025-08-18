President Trump in Multilateral Meeting with European Leaders

President Trump Participates in a Multilateral Meeting with European Leaders. Today, August 18, 2025 (STARTS at 2 Minute Mark) Adding first: 🚨Trump INTERRUPTS TALKS with Zelensky, EU leaders to call Putin – reports

US President Donald Trump paused his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky and EU leaders to take a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bild reported.

This was after the private meeting with Zelensky.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

French President Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Finnish President Alexander Stubb

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

Adding: Main statements by Trump and Zelensky at the meeting with European leaders so far:

🔸 Trump said that the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict will be determined within “a week or two.”

🔸 Trump said that events at the White House are so far going “very successfully.”

🔸 He expects agreements from the meeting with EU leaders and Zelensky that will lead to a trilateral meeting with Russia.

🔸 Putin, during the Alaska summit, agreed that Russia would “accept security guarantees” for Ukraine, Trump said.

🔸 Trump said that the meeting with EU leaders and Zelensky will discuss a “possible land swap.”

🔸 In discussing land swaps between Russia and Ukraine, the “current line of contact” on the front will be taken into account.

🔸 Trump said that the next step is a trilateral meeting on Ukraine. He believes Putin and Zelensky will be able to reach some sort of agreement on a peace settlement.

🔸 The US president expects agreements to be reached at the meeting with EU leaders and Zelensky on almost all issues, including security.

🔸 The US president expressed confidence in reaching an agreement that will ensure Ukraine’s security.

🔸 Trump said there is also a chance that a settlement will not be achieved.

Zelensky:

🔸 Territorial issues will be discussed at the trilateral meeting, Zelensky said.

Adding: US relegates European leaders to role of vassals – analyst

Donald Trump has made it clear that if European leaders do not agree with him on Ukraine, they will be left to their own devices, strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, Paolo Raffone, tells Sputnik.

According to Raffone’s assessment of the meeting in Washington, it was made clear that:

🟠 US has relegated Europe’s leaders to vassal roles

🟠 NATO has been reduced to a purchasing agency with EU money

🟠 US no longer intends to become involved in European conflicts, including the Ukrainian conflict

🟠 Ukrainian conflict is a regional quarrel and must not involve global strategic issues of great powers, nor should it escalate to the nuclear level

🟠 Zelensky can be acclaimed only if he is functional to US plans for Ukrainian conflict resolution