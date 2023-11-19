HEROIC ACTION! Russian tank storming Avdiivka industrial zone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The heroic action of Russian Army T-80BV tank crew, storms the industrial zone controlled by Ukrainian troops southeast of Avdeevka. The tank crew vehemently entered the enemy strongpoint in the ruins of the building and fired several shots at close range, then left the area after neutralizing the enemy. It means that Ukrainian defense line in the industrial area has been penetrated.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY