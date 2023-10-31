Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Father Gobbi on the Pope of the Secrets.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Father Gobbi from May 13, 1991:





“Today you are gathered here in this, my venerated shrine, in a cenacle made up of very many priests and faithful of my Marian Movement of Priests.





You are observing in this way the anniversary of my first apparition, which took place in Fatima on the thirteenth of May in 1917.





You are aware of being spiritually very much united with my Pope, John Paul II, this precious gift which my Immaculate Heart has made to you, who, in these very moments, is in prayer at the Cova da Iria, to thank me for the motherly and extraordinary protection that I gave him, by saving his life, on the occasion of the bloody attempt made upon it, which took place ten years ago in Saint Peter's Square.





Today I confirm for you that this is the Pope of my secret, the Pope about whom I spoke to the children during the apparitions, the Pope of my love and of my sorrow.





With great courage and with superhuman strength, he goes about every part of the world, heedless of the fatigue and the many dangers, in order to confirm all in the faith, and thus he carries out his apostolic ministry as successor of Peter, Vicar of Christ, universal Pastor of the holy Catholic Church, founded on the rock of my Son, Jesus.





The Pope gives to all the light of Christ, in these times of great darkness. With vigor, he confirms us in the truth of the faith, in these times of general apostasy.





He invites us to walk along the road of love and of peace, in these times of violence, of hatred, of tumult, and of war.





My Immaculate Heart is wounded in seeing how, all about him, there is an expanding emptiness and indifference; contestation on the part of some of my poor children – bishops, priests, religious, and faithful; haughty opposition to his Magisterium.





For this reason, my Church is today wounded by a deep division; it is threatened with the loss of the true faith; it is pervaded with an infidelity that is becoming greater and greater.





When this Pope will have completed the task which Jesus has entrusted to him and I will come down from heaven to receive his sacrifice, all of you will be cloaked in a dense darkness of apostasy, which will then become general.





There will remain faithful only that little remnant that, in these years, by accepting my motherly invitation, has let itself be enfolded in the secure refuge of my Immaculate Heart.





And it will be this little, faithful remnant, prepared and formed by me, which will have the task of receiving Christ, who will return to you in glory, bringing about in this way the beginning of the new era that awaits you.”





Fr. Gobbi was the well known Italian priest and locutionist who from 1973-1997 said that he received inner locutions from the Blessed Virgin Mary.





In these messages the Blessed Mother spoke of our times and reiterated the requests she made at Fatima.





Our Lady’s messages from July 1973 to December 1997, through locutions to Father Stefano Gobbi, were published in the book, To the Priests, Our Lady's Beloved Sons, which has received the Imprimatur of three cardinals and many archbishops and bishops worldwide.





Father Gobbi died on June 29, 2011.





