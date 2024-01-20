“Orthodoxy” Devastated, Catholicism Vindicated, By The 7th Council (Nicaea II)

0:00 Introduction
0:40 On The Filioque
4:45 On The Divine Nature
8:07 On The Papacy
15:52 Tarasios’ Second Letter To The Pope
16:16 Papal Legates Mentioned First
16:33 Papal Cooperation Necessary
17:16 Peter Was The Supreme Head Of The Apostles
17:39 The Letter To The Emperors
The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/nicaea-ii-papacy-filioque/
To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.