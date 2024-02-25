Quo Vadis





Feb 24, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 22, 2024





Thank you!





Our Lady's message to Pedro Regis for February 22 follows here:





Dear children, you are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





Open your hearts to the Powerful Action of God and let Him transform your lives.





Turn away from everything that distances you from the Lord.





If you happen to fall, seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





My Lord needs your sincere and courageous Yes.





Love and defend ye the truth.





Do not be slaves to the lie.





The enemy of God acts to move you away from the path of salvation.





Be attentive.





In God there is no half-truth.





Decisions will be made and the truth will be set aside.





By the fault of the bad shepherds, many will walk like the blind leading the blind.





The tree of evil will grow, but through the brave soldiers in cassocks, the wicked will be removed from the Vineyard of the Lord.





Onward! Heaven must always be your goal.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on December 16th, 2021.





That message follows here:





Dear children, do not allow the devil to steal your peace and to keep you from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Bend your knees in prayer. You are heading for a painful future.





A great war Is coming, and only those who love the truth will remain firm in the faith.





Brave soldiers in cassocks will fight for the one, true Church of my Jesus, and the pain will be great for those devoted to me.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Seek strength in sincere prayer, in Confession, and in the Eucharist.





Those who listen to my appeals will experience great victory.





Onward without fear! I love you and will always be with you!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvBzFL7k5IA