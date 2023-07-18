Rep of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy about the Grain Deal and Efforts to Comply with it on the part of the International Community

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nothing but outright fraud came out of this - Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy about the grain deal and "efforts" to comply with it on the part of the international community. Video posted yesterday afternoon.
Adding this:
Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister discussed options for supplying grain to countries most in need, not dependent on the subversive actions of Kiev and the West - Russian Foreign Ministry.