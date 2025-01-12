Fires and God’s Wrath

Claim your free book mentioned in this video at: https://www.ccog.org/books/





There have been massive fires raging in the State of California.

The size and devastation of these fires qualifies them as a world event--and looks to be one of the costliest disasters in US history.

What might the Bible have to say about fires? Is it possible that there are Biblical ramifications involving fires? Especially fires of this magnitude and destruction.

If there are any Biblical ramifications, what could God be trying to say? Is it possible that fires of this magnitude have any relationship to the warnings God gave ancient Israel and are having an impact on us today?

If so, why would the warnings given to ancient Israel have any effect on us? What do we have to do with ancient Israel?

Dr. Thiel shines the light of Bible prophecy on these questions. By quoting several scriptures that relate directly to the questions just presented, Dr. Thiel reveals the warnings God is giving humanity in these end times.

Dr. Thiel shows us, through the Word of God, that by obeying the Word of God, we can stop the destruction. Even if we fail on a national level, we can still succeed on a personal level.





