Cult of the Medics Part 10 - Docu-Series by David Whitehead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you have not watched this 10 part series yet I'm hoping that chapter 10 will pique your interest to do so! There are so many things that we were never taught about the "Cult of the Medics"
I hope that you now realize that "modern medicine" has a very dark past,
featuring some really dark characters, who seem to serve a master unseen
2 Corinthians Chapter 11
14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.
original video:
Cult of the Medics 10
https://www.cultofthemedics.com/chapters.html
Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)