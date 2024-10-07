From Rejection and Self-Hate to the Acceptance and Love of Jesus Christ - Lynn Eldridge





Lynn Eldridge was raised in a household where bullying was deemed as ‘normal’ – and it was a damaging experience that negatively shaped her life for many years. Today, Lynn has turned her life around and is a speaker, author, teacher, and investor, but getting to this point took time! After being bullied and treated unkindly by her mother, as well as teachers and classmates for many years, she grew to believe that women in her life were simply condemning and punishing figures. But God had a plan! After finding the Lord, Lynn finally understood that she is loved by her creator – not condemned. She is embraced by the Lord and not rejected. Lynn discusses her healing journey, the truth about God’s love, and breaking a generational curse of bullying and abuse. “In His love there is freedom, healing, and joy,” she says.









TAKEAWAYS





Bullying is a form of abuse





Lynn never felt “good enough” for her mother while growing up, and that led to feelings that she was “less than”





Lynn says her knowledge of God kept her from becoming a bully herself over the years





What you judge, you BECOME









