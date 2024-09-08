NOT YOUR AVERAGE ASYLUM SEEKER

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." D Inouye

1666 GREAT FIRE OF LONDON A FALSE FLAG OPERATION CAUSED BY NON INDIGENOUS TRADERS. WHILE MOST WERE BUSY PUTTING OUT THE FIRES. AN ACT WAS PUSHED THROUGH IN PAR LIE MENT . ALL PERSONS MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN DECLARED LOST BEYOND THE SEAS. (IN SHORT THE PEOPLE OF ENGLAND WERE CLASSIFIED AS SEA MONSTERS)

BLACKS LAW DICTIONARY A PERSON IS A CORPORATE FICTION. HUMAN WORD NOT IN BIBLE BLACKS LAW DEFINITION A SEA MONSTER, DEFINITION OF MONSTER ONE THAT CANNOT OWN OR INHERIT PROPERTY

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

Ten Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, AND G-POLS

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft