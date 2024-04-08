P Diddy Insider: 'Sickening' Child Sex Tapes Involving Elite VIPs Given to FBI

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard has blown the whistle on the depraved exploits of his former employer, admitting that there were top politicians, A-list celebrities, and royals at Diddy’s infamous “freak off” parties.

Industry sources warned for years that Diddy’s parties were one of the global elite’s playgrounds where they could satisfy their worst impulses with trafficked minors and coerced child stars.

All of this occurred in households which were bugged with cameras and microphones in every room.

Now, according to Gene Deal, who spent years by Diddy’s side, compromising videos of Hollywood elites and politicians are in the hands of the feds, providing powerful blackmail material.

If you are thinking this sounds an awful lot like a former financier who was found dead in suspicious circumstances in his prison cell, you are not wrong. It’s time to connect the dots.

