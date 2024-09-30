© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Authorities announced that the shelter-in-place order for all of Rockdale County, Georgia, has been extended indefinitely following the fire at BioLab.
Federal EPA and state EPD testing confirmed the presence of chlorine, but no details have been provided about any other chemicals that may be involved.