Conflict in the Middle-East and Central Bank Digital Currencies: An absolute Horror Scenario

Is the Netanyahu Government connected to Hamas somehow? Are there ways to end the war in Gaza? Which parallels, connections and processes in the background connect this war with the Ukraine war? And: What is the difference between Apple Pay and CBDCs? Why are 93% of all central banks actively part of developing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC)? Don’t miss James Corbett’s cutting edge analysis and predictions on these topics.