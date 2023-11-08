BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clay Clark Shares 36 Biblical Parallels the Prove We're Living in the End of Times
Patriot Strong
Patriot Strong
ReAwaken America Tour's own Clay Clark joins Patriot Strong Podcast with Courtney, once again! This time diving into thirty-six parallels that prove we are living in the end time.


Want to read the truths for yourself? https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1tfA2MLEn6DOv81XCu38wtnj_Q1wX9MgEZwbBzPIweQg/edit?usp=sharing&pli=1


Keywords
biblegodaiartificial intelligencenew world ordermark of the beastend timesrevelationsorostakeovermuskeloncovidyuval noah harari
