America spends half its disposable income on war while BRICS nations abandon the dollar—accelerating our economic decline. As nuclear tensions rise, our leaders prioritize conflict over diplomacy, risking global catastrophe for short-term power plays. True security demands peace, not endless war.
#EndEndlessWar #BRICSDebtCrisis #NuclearPeril #EconomicCollapse
