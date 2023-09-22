09-22-2023 Accountability Part 15 The Head of Woman Is The Man Part 2

Man was Created FIRST Genesis 2:7 And יהוה Elohim formed the man out of dust from the ground, and breathed into his nostrils breath of lives. And the man became a living being. 8 And יהוה Elohim planted a garden in Ěḏen, to the east, and there He put the man whom He had formed. Genesis 2:15 And יהוה Elohim took the man and put him in the garden of Ěḏen to work it and to guard it. Man was given the Commandment FIRST Genesis 2:16 And יהוה Elohim commanded the man, saying, “Eat of every tree of the garden, 17 but do not eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for in the day that you eat of it you shall certainly die.” Search for a Help Mate Genesis 2:18 And יהוה Elohim said, “It is not good for the man to be alone, I am going to make a helper for him, as his counterpart.”

