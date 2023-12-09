My TURMERIC is OFF AND RACING this spring planting season in Perth 2023 MVI_6661

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have a much-reduced turmeric planting this season, compared to recent years past. Some pots I planted Aloe vera into about 3 years back, which had turmeric rhizomes in them, either missed in my harvesting, or not harvested that season, and which grew again. They are providing welcome summer shade to the aloes.