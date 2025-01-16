© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #415
1. 5:26 Justin Trudeau appears to be headed for finish as Ministers resign
2. 27:46 “Am I Racist” is completely snubbed by Oscar committee
3. 51:30 School Shooter in Madison was full on Misandrist Feminist with connections to vile Feminist on Twitter
4. 1:22:13 Saudi Arabian man drives car through Christmas Market in Germany killing several
(Rircyn does a commentary on Topic 1)
5. 2:05:52 Gamergate II Sweet Baby supporters now calling on full censorship of opponents
6. 2:43:33 What’s with all the Drones over New Jersey?
7. 3:05:12 Derek Chauvin to possibly get a new trial
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/71....4013773626613760/fee
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts