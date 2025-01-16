Red Pill Nation Hangout #415

1. 5:26 Justin Trudeau appears to be headed for finish as Ministers resign

2. 27:46 “Am I Racist” is completely snubbed by Oscar committee

3. 51:30 School Shooter in Madison was full on Misandrist Feminist with connections to vile Feminist on Twitter

4. 1:22:13 Saudi Arabian man drives car through Christmas Market in Germany killing several

(Rircyn does a commentary on Topic 1)

5. 2:05:52 Gamergate II Sweet Baby supporters now calling on full censorship of opponents

6. 2:43:33 What’s with all the Drones over New Jersey?

7. 3:05:12 Derek Chauvin to possibly get a new trial





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/71....4013773626613760/fee

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/