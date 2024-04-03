BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Funeral held in Damascus for victims of Israeli attack on Iran’s embassy in Syria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 04/03/2024

Funeral held in Damascus for victims of Israeli attack on Iran’s embassy in Syria.

Ibrahim Wahdi reports from Damascus.

Thousands of people have taken part in the funeral processions for Iranian military advisors, who lost their lives in an Israeli missile strike against the consular section of Iran’s Embassy in the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

adding...

Consulate attack indicates Israel mired in Gaza quagmire, seeks to widen war: Iran's parliament 

A senior Iranian lawmaker has reacted to the recent Israeli terrorist attack against the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus, saying the deadly strike shows the "growing weakness" of the Tel Aviv regime as a result of its failure in the war on the Gaza Strip.





Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy