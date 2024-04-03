Funeral held in Damascus for victims of Israeli attack on Iran’s embassy in Syria.

Ibrahim Wahdi reports from Damascus.

Thousands of people have taken part in the funeral processions for Iranian military advisors, who lost their lives in an Israeli missile strike against the consular section of Iran’s Embassy in the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

Consulate attack indicates Israel mired in Gaza quagmire, seeks to widen war: Iran's parliament

A senior Iranian lawmaker has reacted to the recent Israeli terrorist attack against the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus, saying the deadly strike shows the "growing weakness" of the Tel Aviv regime as a result of its failure in the war on the Gaza Strip.









