BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ultimate TV Mind Control Documentary | Media Manipulation
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 08/29/2023

Ultimate TV Mind Control Documentary | Media Manipulation

How TV Controls Your Mind By ODD TV

Free Your Mind

This documentary details how Television has been used to manipulate populations, It goes into the early history, and technological techniques used to manipulate the viewers. Also, the documentary explains how the Government uses Mainstream Media for its own agenda, and it describes how companies use Television programming to target children. It also features predictive programming excerpts from different movies and TV shows. Additionally, it includes a section on how the Rockefeller Foundation influenced the public school system, and how the US population has been purposely dumbed down. The documentary explains how the Mainstream Media uses the term “Conspiracy Theory” to ridicule Free Thinkers, Skeptics, and people who question the “Official Story.”

Keywords
mediamanipulationdocumentaryultimatetv mind control
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy