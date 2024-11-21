Acts of the Apostles - Chapter 2 - The Gift of Tongues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After our Daniel 14 Study, we had an amazing discussion about the Gift of Tongues. The Holy Spirit brought to my remembrance that I had recorded our Acts 2 Bible Study on tongues but never posted it
Our Acts Bible Studies were on Powerpoint but were not recorded with the exception of this one. The other Acts (and Gospel of John) studies can be found at www.Godstruegems.ca Revelation, Daniel and Enoch are at www.bitchute.com/channel/truthseeker2028
The Gift of Tongues is an amazing gift to have and I would encourage everyone to pursue and receive it. God Bless!