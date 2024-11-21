Acts of the Apostles - Chapter 2 - The Gift of Tongues

After our Daniel 14 Study, we had an amazing discussion about the Gift of Tongues. The Holy Spirit brought to my remembrance that I had recorded our Acts 2 Bible Study on tongues but never posted it

Our Acts Bible Studies were on Powerpoint but were not recorded with the exception of this one. The other Acts (and Gospel of John) studies can be found at www.Godstruegems.ca Revelation, Daniel and Enoch are at www.bitchute.com/channel/truthseeker2028

The Gift of Tongues is an amazing gift to have and I would encourage everyone to pursue and receive it. God Bless!