Pt1: Apocalypse - 2024 Predictions & Solutions with Steve Quayle
Rick Langley
Steve Quayle joins Maria Zeee for Part 1 of their 2-Part interview on the chaos that is likely to face the people of the world in 2024, and how to best prepare spiritually and physically for what will undoubtedly be a difficult year ahead. Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below

https://sat123.com/maria/

