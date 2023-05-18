BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5/18/2023 -- Large M6.4 earthquake strikes below Mexico / Guatemala -- Major unrest across the board
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
389 views • 05/18/2023

If we were on a ship, and I was the captain, I would muster all hands on deck, instruct to batten down the hatches, and prepare for the incoming storm.

This is where we are seismically around the plate currently.

If we were surfers , I'd be out in the water, ready for the expected swells to arrive.

This is where we are when it comes to the arrival of the wave.

Simply put, things are about to go through the roof seismically it would appear. This is the time "between" wave arrivals, with a M6.4 deep event filling in the time here in Mexico / Guatemala.

Another deep event, this one rare and below Guatemala, means we can expect plate wide activity, not just West Pacific activity as previously talked about 3 days ago in my last video.

Now we have to deal with deep activity below CENTRAL AMERICA on top of the deeps below Japan and Fiji .

Japan had a deep quake, and now we're watching for a shallower larger quake there up to M7 range.

Fiji had a deep quake(s) and now we're watching for a shallower larger quake there up to M8 range.

Now a new deep quake below Central America , means another watch zone on top of the others.

All should be hit unfortunately, this is not a case of "will one of these be hit".. the question is how many days will it take for them all to go as expected? I think 7-10 days like normal is what we would expect on these deep events, and the shallower larger earthquakes which follow them.


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

