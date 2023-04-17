UNLAWFUL Social Control: Tucker Carlson Berates Europe's Decision to Ban Cash Payments Over 1,000 Euros

Time is running out folks.. LEARN the difference(s) between what is LAWFUL and what is LEGAL. ALL so called laws coming from so called governments, are CORPORATE STATUTES, and they DO NOT APPLY TO YOU AND ME, UNLESS YOU CONSENT, AND YOU COLLABORATE.

Hereunder you find several different videos that you can watch, to learn what this is all about, and how you can avoid entrapment in this CORPORATE GLOBALIST TRAP.

Know what you are, and stand your ground!!



🎥 Watch: An Introduction to THE OCCULT ART OF LAW. ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! How the CORPORATE Take Over of the Planet is Being Fulfilled

https://www.brighteon.com/a9ef9548-353c-48ed-aed5-c47f93e68f23

🎥 Watch: It's an Illusion - John Harris (Full Length). ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! Lawful Rebellion Conference British Constitution Group, Stoke-on-Trent, 24th January, 2009

https://rumble.com/v28mugc-its-an-illusion-john-harris-full-length.-lawful-rebellion-conference-britis.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31

🎥 Watch: David Icke: “Common Law Is the Real Law of the Land”. Understand & Disconnect Yourself From the Deceit of Statute Law

https://www.brighteon.com/c956ae2c-4c41-415c-9554-db4dd6490b72

🎥 Watch: Understand UCC Maritime Admiralty Law & Liberate Yourself From Commercial Globalist Enslavement

https://rumble.com/v1qsgpy-understand-ucc-maritime-admiralty-law-and-liberate-yourself-from-commercial.html

🎥 Watch: Sacha Stone interviews Bibi Bacchus: HOW TO OWN “YOUR” STRAWMAN & LIBERATE YOURSELF FROM THIS CORPORATE GLOBALIST BANKERS SLAVERY SYSTEM

https://www.brighteon.com/8dc40bb8-c30e-4f12-b83a-87a57dfe5830

🎥 Watch: THE LEGAL FICTION: The Nature of the Cage That We ALL Can & Must Walk Away From. END GLOBAL SLAVERY!

https://www.brighteon.com/8fb02e40-d6dd-41d1-80b2-9b3612a6969e

🎥 Watch: Pandemic is the New Eufemism for Financial Coup & the Radical Engineering of Global Governance

https://rumble.com/v1riphc-pandemic-is-the-new-eufemism-for-financial-coup-and-the-radical-engineering.html

🎥 Watch: Central Banks: The use of sovereign immunities and secrecy to engineer a global coup - Deliverance from Deceit 2022

https://rumble.com/v1snrj2-central-banks-the-use-of-sovereign-immunities-and-secrecy-to-engineer-a-glo.html