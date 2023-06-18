BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why was Stalin Assassinated?
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
93 views • 06/18/2023

It is very important but few people know that Stalin was assassinated for turning against his masters. Thanks to George for producing this video. Check out his channel at GeorgianPatriot


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oIX8QnixOyyQ/
This was filmed in 2018 with Dennis Wise and Pete Papaherakles.

"The Godfather" Pete Papaherakles has written hundreds of articles for American Free Press and the Barnes Review and has hundreds of videos on this playlist, at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/3U7qDqfXKIq7/

Keywords
stalinjewsbrian ruhepete papaherakles
