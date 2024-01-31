⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(31 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, six attacks by assault groups of 30th, 32nd, 44th mechanised, 57th motorised infantry, and 25th air assault brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Sinkovka, Tabaevka (Kharkov region), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic)

The enemy losses were up to 80 troops, one tank, three motor vehicles, one UK-manufactured AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-manufactured M777 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted a fire defeat on AFU manpower near Grigorovka and Dzerzhinskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, three attacks by assault groups of the 60th Mechanised Brigade and the 12th Special Forces Brigade have been repelled near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 280 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and defeated manpower and hardware of 28th, 54th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 112th and 114th brigades of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine near Verkhnekamenskoye, Artyomovskoye, Krasnoye, Kleshcheevka, Kurdyumovka, and Leninskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 310 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have repelled one attack by assault groups of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as inflicted one fire attack on manpower and hardware of units of the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 115 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, (https://t.me/mod_russia/35184) units of the Russian Group of Forces, supported by artillery, have struck AFU 33rd, 65th, 118th mechanised and 128th mountain assault brigades close to Rabotino, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were up to 80 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.



▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Russian Group of Forces and the comprehensive fire defeat of the enemy, the enemy losses were up to 30 servicemen, five motor vehicles, and one ammunition depot of rocket-artillery weapons.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised one German-manufactured IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system, one Pelikan airborne target detection radar station, and defeated manpower and hardware of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, one fuel depot, as well as manpower and military hardware in 136 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down nine U.S.-manufactured HIMARS projectiles.

In addition, 81 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted close to Petrovskoye, Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Zhitlovka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Khartsyzsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Zhovtnyovoye, Orlyanskoye (Zaporozhye region), and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).



📊In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,512 unmanned aerial vehicles, 457 air defence missile systems, 14,860 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,211 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,906 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,103 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.