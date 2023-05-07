BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KLA.TV: 763 CELEBRITIES DEAD AFTER COVID VACCINE! HOW MANY MORE CITIZENS DIED THEN?!
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
1531 views • 05/07/2023

KLA.TV: 763 CELEBRITIES DEAD AFTER COVID VACCINE! HOW MANY MORE CITIZENS DIED THEN?!

763 prominent Covid vaccine deaths and hundreds of prominent vaccine victims – a huge vaccine crime comes to light with powerful evidence! Kla.TV has compiled 17 hours of footage documenting horrifying consequences and a worldwide death toll following the Corona vaccine. If so many died among celebrities alone, what will it be like for the anonymous and unknown who are not published in the media?

But the VAXED SHEEPLE who are okay FOR NOW still don't believe.Get your boosters asap. Dont be late...

vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies
