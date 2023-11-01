⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (1 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 57th Mechanised Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses amounted to 245 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, one Msta-B howitzer, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️In addition, ammunition depots of the AFU 1st Special Operations Brigade were destroyed close to Volochansk and Ogurtsovo (Kharkov region).

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled two attacks of assault detachments of the 47th and 67th mechanised brigades near Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

◽️Strikes were delivered at manpower clusters the AFU 63th Mechanised Brigade close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, as well as one UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery system during the day.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 28th, 93rd mechanised brigades, and 3rd Assault Brigade close to Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 245 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three tanks, including one German-made Leopard tank, three motor vehicles, as well as two D-30 howitzers.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Brigade, and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ugledar, Urozhaynoye, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 190 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on manpower of the AFU 33rd, 65th, 117th, and 118th mechanised brigades close to Rabotino, and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 80 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles were wiped out.

▫️ In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.

◽️ In Kherson direction, the AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, and four motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 129 areas during the day.

▫️ In addition, command and observation posts of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade and 31st Operational Brigade were destroyed.

▫️Fighter aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces intercepted two Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Kuroyedovka and Novosyolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Air defence units, electronic warfare systems, and small-arms fire shot down eight HIMARS and Uragan MLRS missiles, as well as one JDAM aerial guided bomb.

▫️ Moreover, 48 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were downed close to Lozovaya, Olshana (Kharkov region), Volnovakha, Podgornoye, Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novoye, Ocheretovatoye, Tarasovka (Zaporozhye region), Sagi and Radenks (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 520 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,512 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,089 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,172 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,941 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,865 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.