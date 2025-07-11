Creeps & Crooks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Santos Airs All Of Congress’ Dirty Laundry In Final Interview Before Prison
* In a few days, the former congressman will report to prison for 7 years.
* He has decided to tell the truth about Washington before he goes.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 July 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-george-santos