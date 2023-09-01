BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Titor: The Time Traveller From 2036
John Titor: The Time Traveller From 2036

Since John Titor’s first message claiming he was a time traveller, posted online in late 2000, Titor has become something of an online legend. Some consider Titor to be nothing more than the construct of a practical joker, who was able to deceive a naïve, young online culture with a sophisticated persona. Yet, many believe his story is genuine, and that he is indeed a time traveller from 2036...

Whatever you think, this ridiculously upfront claim is backed up with some pretty hard evidence. Many have tried to disprove this story and all have failed… watch on.

