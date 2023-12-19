Automated PreRoll Machines - FULL LIST (2024)

Manual rolling? please. Cannabis preroll automation reigns supreme at MJ Biz Con!





Machines weave through production lines, spitting out flawless prerolls with robotic precision. These high-speed marvels churn out pre-rolls like clockwork, meeting demand without compromising quality.





Touchscreens control weight, size, and consistency, ensuring every pre roll sings in unison.





Smaller units with easy-clean designs and durable materials keep them humming, while multi-lane beasts handle production in droves.





But it's not just about speed. These ROI-boosters slash labor costs and automate packaging, streamlining your workflow from bud to shelf.





Summary:

0:00 - Intro

0:13 - PreRoll Market Overview

3:27 - Intro: Josh's 4 rolling machine sectors

4:58 - Futurola Knockbox

5:46 - COMMERCIAL USE

5:54 - RollPro's Blackbird

6:59 - Paxiom's JuanaRoll

7:51 - Holy Roller

8:23 - Koerber's Nano-H

10:57 - Procepack's PreRoll-Er

12:01 - PreRoll-Er Humingbird centrifuge

12:50 - Accelerant

13:56 - CME's AutoCone

16:38 - SEMI-AUTOMATION

17:08 - Alter-Pack

17:47 - Hefestus

19:13 - Cannamation's PreRoll Maxx

20:08 - SMALL BIZ - SERVICE

21:14 - Koerber's Tube Filling Machine

22:00 - Sorting Robotics Jiko & Stardust

23:12 - STM's Rocketbox & Mini

24:17 - JuanaOne

25:51 - Apehex

27:14 - RETAIL CONSUMER

27:30 - KingKone

28:22 - Banana Bros Otto

29:14 - PreRoll automation recap & final thoughts

31:27 - Outtro





