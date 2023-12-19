Automated PreRoll Machines - FULL LIST (2024)

Manual rolling? please. Cannabis preroll automation reigns supreme at MJ Biz Con!
Machines weave through production lines, spitting out flawless prerolls with robotic precision. These high-speed marvels churn out pre-rolls like clockwork, meeting demand without compromising quality.
Touchscreens control weight, size, and consistency, ensuring every pre roll sings in unison.
Smaller units with easy-clean designs and durable materials keep them humming, while multi-lane beasts handle production in droves.
But it's not just about speed. These ROI-boosters slash labor costs and automate packaging, streamlining your workflow from bud to shelf.
Summary:
0:00 - Intro
0:13 - PreRoll Market Overview
3:27 - Intro: Josh's 4 rolling machine sectors
4:58 - Futurola Knockbox
5:46 - COMMERCIAL USE
5:54 - RollPro's Blackbird
6:59 - Paxiom's JuanaRoll
7:51 - Holy Roller
8:23 - Koerber's Nano-H
10:57 - Procepack's PreRoll-Er
12:01 - PreRoll-Er Humingbird centrifuge
12:50 - Accelerant
13:56 - CME's AutoCone
16:38 - SEMI-AUTOMATION
17:08 - Alter-Pack
17:47 - Hefestus
19:13 - Cannamation's PreRoll Maxx
20:08 - SMALL BIZ - SERVICE
21:14 - Koerber's Tube Filling Machine
22:00 - Sorting Robotics Jiko & Stardust
23:12 - STM's Rocketbox & Mini
24:17 - JuanaOne
25:51 - Apehex
27:14 - RETAIL CONSUMER
27:30 - KingKone
28:22 - Banana Bros Otto
29:14 - PreRoll automation recap & final thoughts
31:27 - Outtro
Playlist: Automated PreRoll Machines
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlhqNE1AwWeeGgypoN3yHSg4Qfyev_bSO
*Automated PreRoll Machines at MJ Biz Con 2022 https://youtu.be/CiUVZ2W9lY8
*Best Pre Roll Machines- COMPLETE LIST! https://youtu.be/3dXaKT9VDaE
*Complete Pre-Roll Machine Catalog, incl. 60 Joints per Minute!?! https://youtu.be/Qbmuc_2aQqE
*10 Fully-Automated Hemp & Cannabis Rolling Machines https://youtu.be/pbXiUqVyrE4
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 1,187 The #TalkingHedge...
Your Favorite Business Podcast.
Covering news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.