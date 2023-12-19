Create New Account
Automated PreRoll Machines - FULL LIST (2024)
Manual rolling? please. Cannabis preroll automation reigns supreme at MJ Biz Con!


Machines weave through production lines, spitting out flawless prerolls with robotic precision. These high-speed marvels churn out pre-rolls like clockwork, meeting demand without compromising quality.


Touchscreens control weight, size, and consistency, ensuring every pre roll sings in unison.


Smaller units with easy-clean designs and durable materials keep them humming, while multi-lane beasts handle production in droves.


But it's not just about speed. These ROI-boosters slash labor costs and automate packaging, streamlining your workflow from bud to shelf.


Summary:

0:00 - Intro

0:13 - PreRoll Market Overview

3:27 - Intro: Josh's 4 rolling machine sectors

4:58 - Futurola Knockbox

5:46 - COMMERCIAL USE

5:54 - RollPro's Blackbird

6:59 - Paxiom's JuanaRoll

7:51 - Holy Roller

8:23 - Koerber's Nano-H

10:57 - Procepack's PreRoll-Er

12:01 - PreRoll-Er Humingbird centrifuge

12:50 - Accelerant

13:56 - CME's AutoCone

16:38 - SEMI-AUTOMATION

17:08 - Alter-Pack

17:47 - Hefestus

19:13 - Cannamation's PreRoll Maxx

20:08 - SMALL BIZ - SERVICE

21:14 - Koerber's Tube Filling Machine

22:00 - Sorting Robotics Jiko & Stardust

23:12 - STM's Rocketbox & Mini

24:17 - JuanaOne

25:51 - Apehex

27:14 - RETAIL CONSUMER

27:30 - KingKone

28:22 - Banana Bros Otto

29:14 - PreRoll automation recap & final thoughts

31:27 - Outtro


Playlist: Automated PreRoll Machines

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlhqNE1AwWeeGgypoN3yHSg4Qfyev_bSO

*Automated PreRoll Machines at MJ Biz Con 2022 https://youtu.be/CiUVZ2W9lY8

*Best Pre Roll Machines- COMPLETE LIST! https://youtu.be/3dXaKT9VDaE

*Complete Pre-Roll Machine Catalog, incl. 60 Joints per Minute!?! https://youtu.be/Qbmuc_2aQqE

*10 Fully-Automated Hemp & Cannabis Rolling Machines https://youtu.be/pbXiUqVyrE4


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,187 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats

