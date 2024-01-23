Create New Account
Rybar Live: The Israeli breakthrough at Khan Younis - Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Rybar Live: The Israeli breakthrough at Khan Younis

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «It is most likely that in the near future we will see not just the coverage of Khan Younis from the northwestern outskirts, but a consistent withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces to the coast and the transition to the next stage of the operation to capture the south of the Gaza Strip»

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

