Rybar Live: The Israeli breakthrough at Khan Younis
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «It is most likely that in the near future we will see not just the coverage of Khan Younis from the northwestern outskirts, but a consistent withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces to the coast and the transition to the next stage of the operation to capture the south of the Gaza Strip»
