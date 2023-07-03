BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
‘Flamethrower wielding robot dog’ finally invented
High Hopes
3282 followers
165 views • 07/03/2023

RT


July 2, 2023


With Elon Musk preparing to get beaten up by Mark Zuckerberg, the flaming torch of mad science has passed to ‘Throwflame,’ who sell flamethrowers. A little on the nose, but ok. Throwflame’s latest invention is ‘Thermonator,’ marketed as ‘the first-ever flamethrower wielding robot dog,’ that can ‘deliver on-demand fire anywhere!’


It’s not entirely clear which segment of the market this is aimed at. It’s not specifically marketed as a robot dog of mass destruction, although it likely could be used that way. But aside from a very expensive novelty barbecue, we haven’t got any idea how you could put one of these to a non-murderous use. Have you?


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2xegf0-flamethrower-wielding-robot-dog-finally-invented.html

Keywords
weaponflamethrowerrtmass destructionrobot dogthrowflamethermonatoron-demand fire
