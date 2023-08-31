Holographic Consciousness Live Q&A | Dr. Phil Valentine | Blackmagik363 | 29 Aug 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video has been uploaded on behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences.
To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below:
www.kemetaphysics.org/kmt/
This video has been uploaded on behalf of blackmagik363 To continue your studies further or would like to support blackmagik363, visit his website, YouTube, and Patreon
www.blackmagikuniversity.com/
www.youtube.com/user/blackmagik363/videos
www.patreon.com/blackmagik363