The Church needs a counter-revolution

Bringing America Back to Life

John-Henry Westen delivers a powerful speech at the Bringing America Back to Life Conference, calling for a spiritual and cultural counter-revolution in the Church and society. He highlights the parallels between America’s political crisis under Joe Biden and the Catholic Church’s crisis under Pope Francis, warning that both institutions have been infiltrated by leaders who undermine their foundational values. John-Henry exposes Pope Francis’ doctrinal contradictions, including his statements on religious pluralism, his refusal to discipline pro-abortion Catholic politicians, and his promotion of LGBT ideology while suppressing the Latin Mass. He urges Catholics to recognize that we get the leaders we deserve, emphasizing that true change will not come from politicians or bishops but from faithful Catholics who live boldly for Christ.





