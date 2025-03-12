BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Church needs a counter-revolution
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 6 months ago

 Bringing America Back to Life

John-Henry Westen delivers a powerful speech at the Bringing America Back to Life Conference, calling for a spiritual and cultural counter-revolution in the Church and society. He highlights the parallels between America’s political crisis under Joe Biden and the Catholic Church’s crisis under Pope Francis, warning that both institutions have been infiltrated by leaders who undermine their foundational values. John-Henry exposes Pope Francis’ doctrinal contradictions, including his statements on religious pluralism, his refusal to discipline pro-abortion Catholic politicians, and his promotion of LGBT ideology while suppressing the Latin Mass. He urges Catholics to recognize that we get the leaders we deserve, emphasizing that true change will not come from politicians or bishops but from faithful Catholics who live boldly for Christ.


U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

Keywords
the churchcounter-revolutionneeds a
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy