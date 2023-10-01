© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parents Regret Doing THIS To Their Children-The Insider Truth! 6:50 - 14:07
00:00 Intro - walking thru popular area of PTO
03:54 Will the housing market crash? Why or why not.
04:58 Humans could become endangered
06:50 The age of decentralization (home-schooling)
08:15 Asking permission to carry-out a God-given right is CRAZY!
09:24 Do you send your children to strangers every day?
10:44 The bad actors WANT to break up families!
11:27 The agenda of centralization (satan)
12:48 We home-schooled our three sons
14:16 Crocodile spotted in Puerto Vallarta Estuary