Tucker Carlson · They Want Julian Assange to Die in Prison for Embarrassing the CIA

Tucker Carlson · Ep. 76 | Spoke with Julian Assange - off camera - last fall in the Belmarsh prison (UK) because they would NOT allow him to film the interview. As they lecture us endlessly about human rights in other countries, the Biden administration is trying to kill journalist Julian Assange for the crime of embarrassing the CIA.
His wife Stella joins us from his extradition hearing.
