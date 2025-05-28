BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Hits 'Crazy' Putin In Rage-Filled Post
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
2
105 views • 3 months ago

It didn't have to be this way. President Trump had the opportunity when first inaugurated to wash his hands of Biden's proxy war with Russia through Ukraine, but he could not resist intervening further. Now as things are not going as planned, he is raging at both sides, attacking Putin and Zelensky. Also today, Rand versus Lindsey on Russia secondary sanctions...who will win?

Keywords
trumprussiaeconomytariffsputintaxesukraine
