These 3 UNUSUAL factors make the 2024 election the WEIRDEST Glenn has ever seen
High Hopes
71 views • 11/07/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 6, 2023


"This is the most bizarre primary I have ever seen in my lifetime," Glenn says. With only a year left before the 2024 election, Glenn and Stu review the very unusual state of the race: The leading Republican candidate, former president Donald Trump, is facing multiple lawsuits that could land him in prison, the leading Democratic candidate, President Biden, is tanking in the polls, and we could see a rematch between two presidents. So, can Trump win from jail? Will the Democrats kick Biden out of the race? Glenn gives his thoughts ...


Keywords
trumpelectionpresidentbiden2024glenn becklawsuitsbizarreprimaryrematchunusual
