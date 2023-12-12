The Man Who Destroyed Gaza, Yahya Sinwar-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 11 2023

A Gaza resident, who bravely expressed his opinions on the radio, voiced his message to Yahya Sinwar and his accomplices. The interviewee, journalist Muhammad Mansour, boldly stated, "May Allah curse you, Hamas leadership. Sinwar, you are the offspring of a despicable creature. Allah will avenge the destruction you have inflicted upon us." Well said, Yahya Sinwar is indeed the main man responsible for the ruinous heap of Gaza today. But did he do all this intentionally? That's the memo today. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, with an ever-increasing cacophony of noise, the far Left around the world is demanding an end to the war in Gaza in the form of a ceasefire. They blame Israel and the Jews for the destruction that has taken place, and they think if they scream that loud enough and often enough, we will believe them. We won't. The man who has unleashed this firestorm is Yahya Sinwar, a top-level Hamas leader, a man who puts automatic weapons into the hands of children telling them to be martyrs while he himself hides in the tunnels. Why doesn't he become a martyr if it's such a good thing? It was Sinwar who hatched this scheme to attack Israel, a plan that even the most-deluded would recognize as a fool's errand. But the question we will ask today is, what if Yahya Sinwar intentionally provoked Israel, knowing what the response would be, and purposely sacrificed the land he claims to love, Gaza, in order to somehow bring down Israel? All this and news from around the world on today's Prophecy News Podcast.



